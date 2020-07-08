HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.

The provincial government says the new case involves a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker.

No other details about the case were released.

The next news conference is scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m. AT.

475 tests

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 475 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,818 negative test results and 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, but 998 cases are considered resolved.

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is now considered resolved.

1 person in hospital

One person has been released from hospital, leaving only one patient in hospital. The province says that person’s infection is considered resolved, but they still require treatment.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

With the latest case, 61 per cent of cases are now female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The latest case appears to be located in the western zone, which is reporting one new case today.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 901 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency has been extended until July 12.