HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as the total number of active cases in the province remains at two.

The two active cases in Nova Scotia were announced on Friday. They were the first positive COVID-19 cases the province has had in over two weeks.

Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,069 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Nobody is currently in hospital being treated for the disease.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

The province is reminding any one feeling the following symptoms, to visit 811's online assessment on their website, to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

SELF-ISOLATION FOR TRAVELLERS

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada is still required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

The government of Nova Scotia also reminds everyone of the importance of adhering to the public health order and directives, like practising good hand washing, maintaining physical distance when and where required, and wearing a non-medical mask in required areas, and wherever else you feel comfortable.