HALIFAX -- For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting only one new case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nova Scotia to 1,020. The province says 864 people have now recovered from the virus, which leaves 108 active cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 427 tests on Monday.

To date, there have been 34,204 negative test results.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths at this time. Forty-eight people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Forty-two of those deaths have been at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

Three long-term care and seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia currently have active cases of COVID-19. All but two of the active cases at such facilities are at Northwood.

One other facility has a staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case. The province has not identified the other two facilities with active cases of COVID-19.

More information is expected at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m. Atlantic Time.

Latest case confirmed in central zone

Nova Scotia’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nine people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

The latest case, announced Tuesday, was confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone. The central zone contains the Halifax Regional Municipality and has seen the largest number of cases in the province.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 871 cases

Northern zone: 44 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Reopening plan in the works; schools remain closed

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 17.

The province has eased some public health measures, but the rules related to physical distancing and social gatherings -- keeping six feet apart and not gathering in groups more than five -- remain in place.

Last week, Strang confirmed that a reopening plan is in the works, but said no dates have been set.

The province also confirmed last week that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, which will officially end on June 5.