HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.

One of the active cases in the province from Friday is now considered resolved.

The three new cases are in the Central Zone, which includes Halifax.

Two of the new cases are related to travel outside of Canada and the third case is a close contact with them.

All three individuals have been self-isolating as required, and none of the new positive cases in Nova Scotia are related to the outbreak in New Brunswick.

COVID-19 TESTING

On Friday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 743 Nova Scotia tests.

To date, there are 1,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 1,022 cases considered resolved and 65 people have died.

The province has had 100,542 negative test results since testing began in early March.

There is still one person in hospital in the intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

The positive cases in the region range in age from under 10 to over 90.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE ON AIR CANADA FLIGHT

On Saturday, Nova Scotia public health warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight that arrived in Halifax on October 1.

Air Canada flight 626 departed Toronto at 9 p.m. on September 30 and arrived in Halifax at 12:14 a.m. on October 1.

Passengers in rows 25 to 30, seats D,E, and F are more likely to have close contact and are being asked to contact 811 for advice.

In a news release, public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, October 15.

Anyone on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until October 15.

CASES BY ZONE

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 56 cases

central zone: 914 cases

northern zone: 68 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose/nasal congestion

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has once again been extended to Oct. 18, unless government terminates or extends it.