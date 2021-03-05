HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Both cases are in the Central zone. Public health says one is a close contact to a previously reported case and the other case remains under investigation.

Nova Scotia currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide more details on the COVID-19 situation in the region during a live news conference on Friday at 1 p.m. AT.

MOST RESTRICTIONS EASING IN HALIFAX AREA

Most of the restrictions throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality and neighbouring communities that were put in place on Feb. 27 have been eased by public health.

On Feb. 26, the province announced new restrictions surrounding restaurant hours, sport competitions, culture performances and non-essential travel. The restrictions were originally scheduled to be in effect until at least March 26, but public health says low case numbers allow them to ease those restrictions three weeks early.

Effective Friday at 8 a.m., the following activities are allowed:

travel in and out of HRM and surrounding municipalities

participants and officials in performing arts and sports (recreational, amateur and professional) can gather in groups of up to 60 people without social distancing for rehearsals, performances, practices and regular competitive schedule

spectators at performing arts and sports will be allowed as long as the host facilities have a gathering plan

the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will reopen public school gyms for after-school use on March 6

restaurants and bars will return to previous dine-in service requirements, with service stopped by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

weddings and funeral in a faith facility or funeral homes can have 150 people outdoors or 50 per cent of capacity to a maximum of 100 indoors. Receptions and visitations continue to be not permitted in HRM and surrounding municipalities

One restriction that remains unchanged surrounds long-term care facilities. Residents in long-term care homes are still only allowed to have visits from their two designated caregivers ad can only leave the facility for medical appointments or for a drive with a designated caregiver. This restriction remains in effect until at least March 27 for HRM up to Porters Lake, as well as the communities of Enfield, Elmsdale, Lantz, Mount Uniacke and Hubbards.

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

Friday, March 5 at the Spryfield Lions Rink and Rec Center (111 Drysdale Rd, Halifax) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Entrance to gymnasium on left hand side of the building

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,589 tests on Friday.

The province has completed 362,278 tests since the pandemic began.

Public health says between Feb.26 and March 2, 5,618 tests were administered at the rapid-testing sites in Eastern Passage, Halifax and Spryfield.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 239,100 COVID-19 tests. There have been 562 positive cases, and no deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,651 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,555 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There are three people in hospital because of COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 99 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,335 cases (23 active cases)

Northern Zone: 131 cases (3 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 86 cases (4 active cases)

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 38,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 14,395 were Nova Scotians receiving their second dose.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: