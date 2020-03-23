AMHERST, N.S. -- Nova Scotia has tightened up its borders to travellers after declaring a state of emergency and entry points from land, sea, and air are now being strictly managed.

Nova Scotia resident Tristan Helliwell thinks the new monitoring is fair.

"It's definitely easier to stop something before it starts instead of having to tackle it when it is an issue," Helliwell said.

The new rule being enforced at Nova Scotia's borders is if you've travelled outside of Nova Scotia, you must stay home and self-isolate upon your return for 14 days.

Resident Margarett Ann agrees with the new restrictions.

"Especially when you're coming through on a flight, because you don't know who else was in the airport with you," Ann said. "I had to come from Calgary and Toronto -- two hot spots."

Many travellers who are now headed home to self-isolate, such as Shawna Young, say it's the right thing to do.

"I'm ready for that," Young said. "I don't mind being home, so it's all good."

There is a warning to drivers heading from New Brunswick to expect delays at the Nova Scotia border where police waited for cars. They waived them through after informing motorists and passengers of the mandatory isolation period.

There was a similar scene on the Confederation Bridge after P.E.I. announced anyone entering the island by car, plane, or ferry will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

In Tidnish, N.S., which borders New Brunswick, there's concern about the new rules.

"Now you're telling us we can't cross an imaginary line and then we have to self-isolate?" said Randy O'Brien. "We're not in contact with Anybody, why should we have to?"

Exemptions for those travelling into Nova Scotia include essential workers and those requiring medical services.

The emergency order is valid until April 5, though it might be renewed.