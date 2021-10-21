N.S. student tenants: Saga of mouse-infested rooms shows need for tougher tenancy law
Two Nova Scotia students who spent eight months fighting to be repaid rent after they departed their mouse-infested apartment say their case emphasizes the need for legal reforms to protect tenants.
Kavita Krueger, Hayley Inglis and Mackenzie Cornfield won a small claims court case to have excessive security deposits and improper fees refunded, but they say the Nova Scotia's Residential Tenancies Act lacks sufficient penalties to bring an end to these practices.
Inglis and Krueger said in interviews Tuesday they left the student housing in south end Halifax last December following a mouse infestation, saying a doctor's note obtained about health impacts of the infestation permitted them to give one month's notice.
However, it took decisions from the province's director of residential tenancies and a small claims court before they were repaid security deposits that had exceeded the maximum permitted under the law -- half a month's rent.
Krueger, a 22-year Dalhousie University student studying neuroscience, said the province is not adequately overseeing the tenancies law, and legal reform is long overdue. "There's nothing preventing landlords from doing whatever they want," she said. Inglis, a 25-year-old former Dalhousie student who is now working in Kamloops, B.C., said there need to be higher and more frequent fines for breaches of the legislation.
Cornfield was unavailable for comment.
After the Aug. 9 court order, Krueger was repaid a $75 "application fee" charged by the landlord and two months rent -- totalling $1,480 -- that the landlord had collected through an automatic debit on Jan. 1 and Feb. 1, 2021 after the students had moved out. The court document says Inglis and Cornfield were each repaid the same application fee as well as $670 each that was deemed an excessive security deposit.
The small claims court adjudicator rejected the landlord's argument that the Residential Tenancies Act allows charging some advance rent beyond the security deposit.
The landlord, David MacAdams, said in an interview Tuesday he didn't believe before the hearing it was illegal for tenants to provide advance rent that exceeds a security deposit. He said the application fees charged help cover administrative costs and are normally refunded.
MacAdams said he will nonetheless comply with the court order and stop the practice of asking for advance rent and application fees. Regarding reform to the law, he said: "I really doubt there really are problems out there. I'm not aware of any big problems out there."
However, the Dalhousie Legal Aid service -- which represented the students -- says their case illustrates how residential tenancies legislation is biased against tenants. It says a $1,000 penalty that can be assessed for breaches of the act's provisions hasn't been applied in over 15 years.
"We receive numerous phone calls from students every year about illegal leasing practices, and the situation keeps getting worse," said Mark Culligan, community legal worker at Dalhousie Legal Aid. "Nova Scotia needs a system of landlord licensing or administrative fines."
Kevin Russell, the director of the Investment Property Owners Association of Nova Scotia, agreed the legislation is in need of reform but said tenants and landlords have similar complaints.
"Landlords experience the identical issues that tenants experience, going through a lengthy hearing process followed by a protracted small claims court appeal process before receiving an outcome on cases involving thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and damages," he wrote in an email Tuesday. He said his group has called for an enforcement unit in Nova Scotia based on a model established in British Columbia two years ago.
Colton LeBlanc, the recently appointed Service Nova Scotia minister, said in a telephone interview Tuesday the new Progressive Conservative government intends to work on updating the legislation in this mandate.
"There's many complexities to the act. This issue has been raised, and it's on our list to review as part of our work to modernize the act," he said.
On Wednesday, as part of a housing announcement by Premier Tim Houston, the government unveiled legislative changes to streamline the security deposit claim process so it is easier for tenants to recover their deposits.
Blaise Theriault, a spokesman for Service Nova Scotia, said the department doesn't keep statistics on the number of fines levied under the Residential Tenancies Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland are scheduled to speak to reporters at 10 a.m. ET, which CTVNews.ca will carry live.
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children as Canada plans its own
U.S. officials have outlined a plan to roll out two doses of the Pfizer vaccine formulated for children aged 5-11 in the coming weeks — provided that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s safety and efficacy data.
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
NEW | Who is the Green Party's rookie MP Mike Morrice?
The Green Party endured some major setbacks this federal election, but among the blunders was one major victory: gaining its first seat in Ontario. Rookie MP Mike Morrice is to credit for that.
Trudeau urged to make decriminalization of illicit drugs a priority
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being urged to decriminalize the possession and use of illicit drugs as a way to combat the opioid crisis that has resulted in thousands of deaths in Canada.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
Toronto
-
Nearly 100 charges laid in Toronto identify theft and fraud investigation, more than 35K gift cards seized
Four people are facing nearly 100 criminal charges after Toronto police took down an “organized hierarchy” they allege was committing millions of dollars in identity theft and financial frauds.
-
UP Express becomes first in Canada to allow riders to use debit cards to 'tap-on'
UP Express customers can now tap-on and pay for their ride using debit cards instead of having to pre-purchase a ticket or load their PRESTO card.
-
One man dead and another injured after overnight shooting in Toronto
A man has died and another is injured following an overnight shooting in North York, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Vaccination in 5 to 11 year olds important not just for today, but years to come: Pediatrician
Alberta is getting ready to roll out vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if they are approved by Health Canada.
-
Alberta surpasses 3K COVID-19 deaths, adds 786 new cases Wednesday
More than 3,000 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 after the province reported 18 new deaths and 786 new cases on Wednesday.
-
Newly-elected Calgary Board of Education trustees united against Alberta's draft curriculum
As the dust settles from municipal elections across the province, the majority of Calgary's public school trustees say they’re ready for a bitter fight against the UCP government’s draft K-6 curriculum.
Edmonton
-
4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Rocky Mountain House
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Alberta Wednesday night.
-
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland are scheduled to speak to reporters at 10 a.m. ET, which CTVNews.ca will carry live.
-
More than 880,000 Canadian jobs vulnerable in global clean energy transition
More than 880,000 Canadians work in industries at risk of decline or closure in the global transition to clean energy, a new analysis says.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
Quebec schools worry kids are copying 'Squid Game'
Several school boards in Quebec have recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating the games.
Ottawa
-
One dead in Highway 401 crash near Cornwall
One person is dead after a rollover on Highway 401 west of Cornwall.
-
Car crashes into home in Riverside South
Three people were injured when the car crashed into a home in Riverside South Thursday morning. The crash seriously damaged the home's foundation.
-
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland are scheduled to speak to reporters at 10 a.m. ET, which CTVNews.ca will carry live.
London
-
Derailed hearing for suspended London police officer scheduled to resume Thursday
There were some fireworks Wednesday at a hearing, that never got underway.
-
Task force preparing for ground search at former Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ont.
A special task for is preparing to search the grounds at the former Mohawk institute Residential School in Brantford, now known as the Woodland Cultural Centre.
-
Fire crews knock down fire in garage overnight
No one was injured after a fire broke out overnight in a detached garage.
Northern Ontario
-
Counting steps to help Sudbury seniors
Students and seniors in Sudbury are walking together to raise money for a greenhouse at a local retirement community to grow food.
-
Subury's newest film festival bringing outdoor adventure
Laurentian University students and staff at Sudbury’s Indie Cinema are working together in a unique partnership to bring some of the world's best outdoor adventure films to the city.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Winnipeg
-
Witness says Wes Wadien was in her yard shortly before his arrest
Manitoba RCMP say a man who was considered armed and dangerous – prompting an emergency alert to be sent out – has been safely arrested and is in custody.
-
What to do if you see a coyote in Winnipeg
A walk through South Osborne went from peaceful to startling earlier this week for a Winnipeg woman, who observed a coyote in the area.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
STF calls for tighter measures in schools as fourth wave continues in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling for the province to take more action to address COVID-19 transmission in schools.
Regina
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
-
More than 4 people attacked per day in Vancouver as 'stranger assaults' on the rise, police say
Vancouver police are warning the public after an uptick in “stranger assaults” in the city over the past year.
-
'A severe flu?!': Prominent anti-restriction activist from B.C. falls ill, reports symptoms consistent with COVID-19
A prominent anti-restriction activist from B.C. who has been involved in a number of high-profile rallies against COVID-19 mitigation measures has disclosed he's fallen ill and has "never been more sick."
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 59 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The new cases were among 696 cases identified across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.
-
Coho ferry restarting service between Victoria, Port Angeles
The Coho ferry is set to return to Victoria for international sailings starting in November.
-
New Root Cellar location opens at former Oxford Foods site
The Root Cellar has now opened a second market in the former Oxford Foods Location along Cook Street Village.