N.S. students plant orange flags on the site of former residential school ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
More than 500 students from four schools joined the Sipekne’katik community to place orange flags in the shape of a heart on the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School.
Students from Shubenacadie District Elementary, Riverside Educational Centre, Hants East Rural High School, and L’nu Sipuk Kina’muokuom school joined with community members at the Shubenacadie Hillside and placed 15,000 orange flags, reclaiming the solemn ground where the residential school once stood.
The event that coincides with the upcoming Truth and Reconciliation Day is aimed at offering the community a beacon of healing on the ground that’s tied to Canada’s residential school history.
For students like Sydney Mason, each flag she planted in the soil is for everyone who experienced life with residential schools, she said.
“I was thinking about all the people who have passed, who didn’t get to keep on going [and] who didn’t see this happening. This is a very emotional time for everyone, especially in my community and my family,” Mason said.
Mason said while she is fortunate to have her grandparents with her, they do not speak about their personal experiences at residential schools.
“It’s important to remember that people who have survived this, that was a part of their life. This is not history. This happened, and our grandparents can remember it,” she said.
The orange flags were carefully arranged to form a heart shape.
As the students placed the flags, there was music and dancing.
Riverside Education Centre student, Brittan Gehue said participating in the event was extremely important to her.
“It means a lot to be here to honour, represent and really recognize the people, the survivors and helping put down these flags for every person that was here,” she said.
It was an emotional day for many in the community present to witness the children and youth place the flags into the ground and also sing along to their cultural songs.
“Today we are changing the narrative,” said community member De-Anne Sack. “This orange heart is love. It’s love for our people, love for our language, love for our ceremonies, and love for our culture.”
While the community honoured their traditions and remembered the past, the pain continues to hang heavy, especially for elders and families that live just a short distance from the grounds and often commute passing through the area where the residential school stood.
“Our building may be gone, but our people are still haunted. They’re still haunted and they’re forever haunted and tormented by the ghosts of the residential school,” Sack said.
It was a day symbolizing healing, hope and unity from the Sipekne’katik community.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears' home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Rotterdam hospital official says questions were raised over alleged gunman's mental state
A medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor, a hospital official said Friday.
Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of 'volunteer units' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered one of the top commanders of the Wagner military contractor to take charge of 'volunteer units' fighting in Ukraine, signalling the Kremlin's effort to keep using the mercenaries after the death of their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Military police under investigation over handling of sexual assault case
The Military Police Complaints Commission is investigating the way officers handled allegations of sexual assault against a soldier who took his own life, the commission announced Thursday.
Dozens dead after blast in southwestern Pakistan at a rally celebrating birthday of Islam's prophet
A powerful bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring nearly 70 others, police and a government official said.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Saskatchewan's premier says he vows to push through with his school pronoun policy, a B.C. Sikh leader says his life may be in danger, and a class action suit against Cold-FX gets certified.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
-
Dumpster fire erupts near Toronto waterfront restaurant
No injuries were reported after a fire raged from Toronto’s waterfront Thursday evening.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
Calgary
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
Man dead after striking concrete beam at West Edmonton Mall while standing in sunroof
A man is dead following a mishap Thursday at West Edmonton Mall's parkade.
Montreal
-
Watchdog investigating head-on collision involving Mascouche police
A head-on collision on Highway 25 Thursday night that left one person with severe injuries is being investigated by Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI.
-
Police investigating overnight shooting, suspicious fire in Riviere-des-Prairies
It was a busy night for Montreal police (SPVM) in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, with investigators tackling a shooting and suspicious fire.
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
Edmonton
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
Local $50M-lottery winner to travel Europe, buy Porsche
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
-
Man dead after striking concrete beam at West Edmonton Mall while standing in sunroof
A man is dead following a mishap Thursday at West Edmonton Mall's parkade.
Northern Ontario
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
Ontario goverment promises affordable housing if new legislation approved
The Ontario government introduced the Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act on Thursday, which, if passed, would make it cheaper and easier to build affordable homes.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
London
-
Arrest made after violent home invasion leaves 81-year-old man with 'life-altering injuries'
Nearly three months after a violent home invasion left a man with 'life-altering injuries' that included a fractured skull and multiple lacerations that required 100 stitches, police in Sarnia have made an arrest.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 16
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, will not be sitting until Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Winnipeg
-
1 in 3 Manitobans not voting for PCs due to pandemic response: poll
One-third of Manitobans say the provincial government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made them not want to vote for the Progressive Conservatives come election day, according to new polling.
-
'We’re going to be here': Landfill blockade removed, but protesters will still make their voices heard
A blockade set up Wednesday evening leading to the Brady Landfill came down on Thursday, but the protesters who put it up say they will be back if they need to be.
-
Arrest made after alleged indecent act outside Winnipeg school
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act outside of a Winnipeg elementary school.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New walk-in clinic in Ottawa's south end charging membership fee
The South Keys Health Centre, located at Bank Street and Hunt Club Road, is set to open next week and clinic officials say thousands of potential members are already on the waiting list, ready to pay $400 per person a year for access.
-
What a September! Last work day of the month ends with warm, sunny temperatures
What a September! Last work day of the months ends with warm, sunny temperatures
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Panda Game, Ottawa 67's home opener, Ottawa Redblacks game, Senators Fan Fest and the start of the haunting season. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
-
Charges stayed for Saskatoon police officers accused in dog bite incidents
The Crown has stayed the charges against a pair of Saskatoon police officers accused in two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Missing woman involved in B.C. murder trial found dead
The search for Tracy Pickett, who had been missing since Tuesday, has ended tragically.
-
B.C. Sikh leader says RCMP warned him of threats to his life after Nijjar killing
A close associate of slain Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says he has also been warned that his life may be in danger.
-
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
Regina
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
First Nations University of Canada hosts community smudge walk ahead of Sept. 30
A sea of orange circled the University of Regina and First Nations University of Canada (FNUC) campuses Thursday morning when more than 100 people took part in one of the largest smudge walks hosted by FNUC.
-
Fences surrounding Regina city hall removed
Crews removed the fences surrounding Regina’s city hall courtyard on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect at large after UVic student sexually assaulted on campus
Saanich police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted inside a washroom on the University of Victoria campus.
-
Malahat crash closes highway in both directions
The Malahat highway was closed in both directions near Bamberton on Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle crash.
-
Greater Victoria gas prices hit one-year high
Gas prices hit a one-year high in Greater Victoria on Thursday, jumping by more than 12 cents per litre at many stations.