

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Teacher’s Union announced Friday that it’s pulling out of the special council set up by the province to improve class conditions.

NSTU president Liette Doucet says she’s not happy with recent developments related to a report by education consultant Avis Glaze. Doucet says the province has been too quick in accepting the report commissioned by the government, on the education system.

The report recommended Nova Scotia eliminates the province's seven English language school boards and remove principals and vice-principals from the teachers union.

“There have been some gains made, we don’t know if any of the recommendations of the committee will go forward,” says Doucet.

She says the government failed to consult the NSTU first, and the union’s action is a direct result of that.

Nova Scotia’s education minister Zach Churchill says he doesn’t agree with the union’s decision to back out of the council.

“I understand that the union is in disagreement with the Glaze report, but that's not connected to the work that this council is doing and we need to make sure that this work continues because having teacher's voices at the table has been so valuable to making positive changes,” says Churchill.

Doucet says teachers are still committed to having discussions with the province, but says she feels the government hasn’t been listening.

She says the union isn’t advising teachers who sit on the committee about what they should do, noting it’s their personal choice whether they want to continue.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.