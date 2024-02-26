N.S. teen dies following ATV crash in Digby County

A 19-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

RCMP, EHS and fire crews responded to a logging route along Fourth Lake Road in Sissiboo Grand Lake around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a four-wheeler travelling on the logging road rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was from Pubnico.

The RCMP says a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and their investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Medical Examiner Service.

