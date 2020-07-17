HALIFAX -- Residents of long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia will soon be allowed to enjoy visits with more of their loved ones and the resumption of some activities.

The provincial government announced the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions at long-term care homes during a news conference on Friday.

The changes will allow residents to visit with more people outdoors and limited indoor visits.

Long-term care facilities can implement the following changes on July 22:

Indoor and outdoor visits will be allowed with limited numbers of visitors. Appointments must be scheduled.

Residents and visitors must wear masks and observe physical distancing, except for limited physical contact, like a hug.

Residents and staff can gather in groups of 10 or less for dining, recreation, or socializing without physical distancing. Groups should remain consistent and visitors cannot join.

Sightseeing bus trips for groups of up to 10 people, including residents, staff and the driver, are allowed. However, residents and staff cannot get off the bus and the vehicle must be thoroughly cleaned before and after each trip.

Licensed hair salons within long-term care homes can reopen to serve residents only.

The province says long-term care homes can decide which changes they will implement.

Adult residential centres and regional rehabilitation centres licensed by the Department of Community Services can also implement indoor visits under the same guidelines.

MASKS

The Nova Scotia government also announced Friday that drivers and passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks on public transportation, starting on July 24.

The mandatory mask requirement applies to municipal transit buses and ferries, school buses, community transit vehicles, and private taxis and shuttles.

Children under the age of two, and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask, are exempt.

The provincial government will help public transportation services with supplies of masks for people who can’t bring their own, but passengers are encouraged to use their own masks as much as possible.

NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for the second day in a row, despite having tested almost 1,000 people on Wednesday and Thursday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 499 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday and 491 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 59,124 negative test results.

TWO ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,067, though 1,002 cases are considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

There are also no longer any patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 903 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to July 26.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: