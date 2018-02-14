

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia says it is hiring a prosecutor to specifically focus on environmental offences.

Environment Minister Iain Rankin says in a statement that having a dedicated prosecutor will help the government to "better hold people and companies accountable when they break the law."

The province says the prosecutor will handle cases related to the Environment Act, food safety, public health, meat inspection, fisheries and aquaculture, animal welfare, natural resources and the fur industry.

The province says the recruitment process will begin immediately for the new position, developed jointly by the Public Prosecution Service and the Department of Environment.

It says it will regularly post a list of environmental offences that have been prosecuted.

The government says the prosecutor will focus on breaches that put rivers and streams, water supplies, parks, protected areas, the fishery and human health at risk.

"We want to ensure that companies and individuals are following the legislation in place to protect the environment and our health," Rankin said in the statement.