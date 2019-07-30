Featured
N.S. trio faces total of 73 charges in series of break and enters
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:52AM ADT
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- Police say three people face a total of 73 charges in connection with a string of break and enters and motor vehicle thefts on Nova Scotia's South Shore.
RCMP say a man was arrested at a home in Bridgewater last Thursday, while later that day a man and woman were arrested outside a home in Halifax.
A search was then carried out Friday at a home on North Street in Bridgewater where police say they seized property from several of the businesses that had been victimized in the break-ins which occurred between July 7 and July 21.
Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.
Police say 25-year-old Tristan Gary Burns of Truro faces 33 charges, while 23-year-old Tristan John Russell of Bridgewater faces 26 offences, and 21-year-old Vanessa Rines of Bridgewater faces 14.
The trio appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court.