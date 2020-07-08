HALIFAX -- A woman is facing charges after a video that shows a dog being mistreated during a road-range incident on Canada Day circulated online.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an altercation between a group of women in two vehicles in the 600 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth, N.S., around 5:30 p.m. on July 1.

Police say the altercation started when two women in one vehicle confronted two women in another vehicle about being cut off in a drive-thru.

Police had received reports that a dog was also involved in the incident, but they weren’t aware of the severity of the actions against the animal.

Officers checked on two dogs in one vehicle at the scene and say they appeared to be in good health.

Police say the women didn’t want to pursue charges at the time.

However, investigators later learned that a video of the incident was circulating on social media, prompting them to launch an investigation.

Police say the video shows a dog being swung on its leash by a woman who is not the dog’s owner.

Warning: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Officers arrested a woman in connection with the incident in Dartmouth Wednesday morning.

Clarissa Angela Crawley is facing charges of assault with a weapon and wilfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The 27-year-old Dartmouth woman is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police believe there may be other witnesses to the incident who have not spoken with investigators and they are asking those people to come forward.