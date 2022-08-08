N.S. woman’s viral TikToks show link between a clean home and mental health

Nova Scotia psychology student Brogan Ingram is using her online voice to help people better understand the correlation between mental health and cleaning.

She shares her stories and cleaning hacks on TikTok, where she’s gained more than four million followers.

“If you’re living in the constant clutter or mess, it can actually trigger a low-grade flight or fight mode,” said Ingram.

She says many people don’t understand the impact having a messy home can have on their mental health.

“It can raise cortisol levels, which is the stress hormone,” she said. “When you’re struggling to take care of your mental health and yourself, cleaning is the last thing you’re going to want to do.”

After receiving thousands of comments and messages from people “living in unlivable situations” looking for help, Brogan started fundraising to hire cleaners.

“I did that for a little bit until I realized these cleaners were actually rejecting the jobs, because they were too big, too hard, there was either bugs or rodents they would not go near.”

That’s when she started doing free cleanings each weekend for locals in need.

A mother of three had a fridge full of food that was all expired. Another had mice living in their oven.

She says when clients walk into their clean home, it can be as fulfilling as it is heartbreaking.

“I’ve seen children come home to clean houses, and it's almost like they’ve never seen their house clean before.”

When she goes into a new home, Ingram says she tries to bring openness and understanding.

“People who are living in this, they don’t need more judgment, they need kindness and compassion. I think that’s why a lot of them are allowing me into their homes,” said Ingram.

“It’s definitely a life-changing thing all around.”

You can find her on TikTok as Nottheworstcleaner.