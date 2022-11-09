N.S. woodcarver creating new dragon for Nova Scotia's Miller Lake

The Miller Lake dragon is an iconic landmark you can't miss while driving along Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S.

Over the years, there have been a few different dragon heads floating in the lake. Now, a local woodcarver wants to create a new dragon that will be sure to turn heads.

"This dragon here looks fierce," said John Robidoux, pointing to an image of a dragon with a fierce look and snarling teeth. "It looks as if you put your hands too close to it, it may bite you."

Robidoux is an avid woodworker and spends most of his time whittling and carving in his Dartmouth, N.S., woodshop.

The 63-year-old is retired from the navy and is always looking for the next project. Currently, he's looking to remake the iconic Miller Lake dragon that lurks in the waters south of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"I've never gone by Miller Lake without looking for that dragon," said Robidoux.

Robidoux and other members of the Nova Scotia Wildlife Carvers and Artists Association will partner to complete the dragon – a chance to combine their passions and hone in on their skills to share with the community.

"I just thought it would be good for the city and good for people all around," said Robidoux. "We've had a rough couple of years lately and it's time to smile when you go by Miller Lake."

Krista Snow and her family have been responsible for the dragon in Miller Lake over the years. Snow built "Emily" the dragon, which sits in the waters now.

It replaced "Mortimer" the dragon, who was designed by her sister Patti Snell but was stolen many years ago.

Robidoux said he reached out to Krista to get approval for the project and says she has given the OK as long as both dragons can remain afloat.

"Emily is kind of like puff the magic dragon, the kids love it but you don't imagine that dragon biting you at all," said Robidoux.

Robidoux plans to name the newest dragon "Dillon," which he says will have more of a "Game of Thrones" look to it.

Come January, he plans to work on the dragon while set up at the Alderney Landing Farmer's Market.

He's also created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of materials and a GPS device to be installed as a theft deterrent.

"Half of this cost is that GPS chip," he said. "It's going to cost a dollar a day for that chip. But it's necessary because people have stolen past dragons and so they'll be stealing this one too."

Robidoux's goal is to have the dragon in the water by spring.

