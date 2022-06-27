Nathan MacKinnon shines in Game 6, helps Avalanche win Stanley Cup

Nathan MacKinnon shines in Game 6, helps Avalanche win Stanley Cup

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island