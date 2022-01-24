NB Power seeks unprecedented 25-year licence for Point Lepreau nuclear power station

The licence for Atlantic Canada's only nuclear power generating station expires in June, and the New Brunswick Crown corporation that operates the aging CANDU-6 reactor is seeking to renew it for an unprecedented 25-year term. The licence for Atlantic Canada's only nuclear power generating station expires in June, and the New Brunswick Crown corporation that operates the aging CANDU-6 reactor is seeking to renew it for an unprecedented 25-year term.

Atlantic Top Stories