Nearly one week after Fiona, the clean-up continues in Cape Breton

Major clean-up efforts continue in Cape Breton on Friday as many on the island remain in the dark.

Some residents have been lift in limbo with damages adding up and not enough help.

Just ask Johnny Parsons. Looking over the damage done to his Glace Bay home, what’s left of his roof now sits in his neighbour’s yard on the next street over.

“My whole upstairs is gone,” he tells CTV Atlantic. “It’s all rotted off, soaking wet. My beds are all gone. I’m now sleeping at my sister-in-law’s place.”

Parsons says he’s been left in limbo with no insurance. He’s not sure what his next move will be.

“[Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau was in my house and he said it will be looked after,” he said. “Whether that happens, I don’t know.”

Across town, many people are about to go into their second week without power.

Sheri Burns is getting married next weekend and has family traveling to Nova Scotia in just a few days.

“To get everything ready in the house, food-wise --- we lost everything in our freezers --- to get the house ready itself to host company, it’s kind of impossible,” she said.

At a nearby local restaurant, the power might be out but inside, staff are powering through to prepare hot meals.

“We’re preparing grilled haddock with mashed potatoes, carrots and peas for the Glace Bay Miners Forum,” said restaurant owner Frankie Martin.

The forum has now been turned into a comfort centre for many in Glace Bay to get a hot meal and charge devices.

Martin has been providing food --- more than 1,300 dinners have been delivered --- even though his family business has been closed because of Fiona.

“It’s just a way to give back to Glace Bay because they have supported us for the last 18 years,” Martin said.

Back at Parson’s property, he’s worried he will lose his home.

“I love it here,” he said. “I’m here 40-some years now. I got an ocean-view, but I’m on pension now and I can’t afford it. I need help, a lot of help.”

Nova Scotia Power says 63 per cent of customers in Cape Breton have been reconnected. But many on the island will remain without power Friday evening, with restoration times for some not until next week.