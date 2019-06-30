

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Preliminary findings from the third necropsy of a 33-year-old right whale -- named Comet – show evidence which is highly compatible with death due to blunt force, consistent with vessel strikes.

Canadian conservationists are calling the death of a sixth North Atlantic right whale that was found last week devastating.

Sean Brillant, a senior biologist with the Canadian Wildlife Service, says the federal government must move faster in responding to the increasing whale deaths.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans expanded the area closed to commercial fishing to prevent more fatalities.

The necropsy of the sixth whale - a female named Clipper - will take place on Monday in the Gaspé Peninsula.