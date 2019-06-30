Featured
Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Maine lobstermen are scheduled to have their final meeting with state officials about new protections for right whales. (AP / Michael Dwyer, File)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 6:56PM ADT
GRAND MANAN, N.B. -- Researchers say an entangled male Northern Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Laurie Murison, executive director of the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station in New Brunswick, says the entanglement was discovered Saturday.
The organization reported the entanglement on its Facebook page Sunday.
The post says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team will be on the lookout for the animal once the weather improves.
The animal, whose identification number is 4440, is the "grandson" of Wart, a whale the organization had adopted.
The Campobello Whale Rescue Team was co-founded by Joe Howlett, who died in 2017 while disentangling a right whale.