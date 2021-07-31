Advertisement
Neguac, N.B. man, 48, dies in single-vehicle crash
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:57AM ADT
A 48-year-old man from Neguac, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash in Oak Point.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, the RCMP says it responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police say the crash likely occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a telephone pole, and rolled over.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.