HALIFAX -- A 48-year-old man from Neguac, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash in Oak Point.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, the RCMP says it responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say the crash likely occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a telephone pole, and rolled over.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.