MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, N.S. -- Neighbours say the woman who died Tuesday morning when one of her two pit bulls attacked her appeared devoted to the dogs in her care.

Ross and Jean Dares are retired and have plenty of time to keep up with the latest happenings in their community.

Although they didn't know their neighbour well, they'd often spot her heading out to walk her dogs.

"She always puts the dog in the backseat and she goes about 20-minutes and comes back," said Dares.

But on Tuesday, the woman didn't come back because of the horrific incident that made headlines across the country.

The 38-year-old victim -- a woman originally from New Brunswick -- died in a ditch after her pit bull turned on her.

After seeing alerts from police about a dangerous dog on the loose, neighbour Mark Taylor made a snap-decision to run it down with his van.

"I didn't concern myself with any repercussions," Taylor said. "I took care of the dog."

Halifax Regional Coun. Steve Streatch, who represents the area says "he did what he felt was right and, in this situation, I support his decision."

Streatch says he's had a number of people reach out, suggesting it may be time for some breed-specific bylaws in Halifax Regional Municipality and he's willing to look at that.

"Animals, at any time, can turn on their owners or turn on humans," said Streatch. "But for some reason, the preponderance appears to be related to the pit bull breed."

Pit bulls have a long list of defenders, who say they're often misunderstood.

John Tramble owns seven-year-old Bailey, who was rescued from a kill shelter in Montreal.

"Me and my girlfriend, (we've) been, learning about his habits and try to find the best way to just get him scheduled and give him time and give him love," Tramble said.

Jean Dares says she's never been a fan of the breed, but her neighbour's animals never bothered her.

"She never let them out by themselves," Jean Dares said. "She only brought them out to go to the car and take them."

Both dogs, they say, were always leashed when they went out -- and one was usually muzzled.

The Dares say they first became aware of a problem when a neighbour alerted them about a pit bull on the loose, who may eventually find its way home next door to them. That didn't happen, but they did see authorities seize a second pit bull from the property later in the day. RCMP say their investigation into what happened on Wittenburg Road is ongoing.