FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization is warning of the potential for ice jams and flooding over the weekend.

The agency said today recent warm temperatures and rain in the forecast risk causing ice jams.

It says frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb rainfall.

People living or working along streams, rivers and tributaries are advised to remain on alert.

Residents are asked to report significant ice jams or rising water.

Anyone living in flood-prone areas are asked to have a plan to evacuate and to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 26, 2021.