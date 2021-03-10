HALIFAX -- New Brunswick launched their annual River Watch program on Wednesday as warm temperatures begin to approach.

"The 2020 freshet was a welcome respite after two record-breaking years," said Hugh J. Flemming, New Brunswick's Justice and Public Safety Minister. "It would be a mistake, however, to count on another year of minor impact."

The program – a collaboration between the Department of Environment and Local Government and the Department of Justice and Public Safety's New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization – provides information to New Brunswickers about potential ice jams, the status of rivers, and other flood issues across the province.

"Each morning, River Watch officials, including hydrology experts, receive a weather briefing and collect data from several sources to develop river models and forecasts. The public is then informed if there are potential threats," wrote the province in a news release on Wednesday.

Gary Crossman, New Brunswick's Environment and Climate Change Minister, says the Hydrology Centre is always working to improve their ability to provide forecasts and to deploy the latest technological advancements.

"They are well prepared to work with our River Watch partners and other organizations to deliver the most accurate and up-to-date information possible to keep our residents safe during this potential flood season," said Crossman.

New Brunswick's River Watch program also provides advice to New Brunswickers leading into flood season.

These tips include:

be prepared for possible flooding and have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72-hours

move belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is in an area that is prone to flooding

avoid the banks of waterways, as they become dangerous this time of year. The water is cold and currents are swift and could carry debris

be aware that as ice continues to deteriorate, it will become unsafe to cross waterways on foot, in cars, or on snowmobiles or ATVs

call the River Watch toll-free number, 1-888-561-4048, to receive the latest recorded water levels, forecasts and public advisories

call 511 for road closures and conditions or check online

read helpful tips, the latest forecasts and public advisories by visiting the River Watch website, or by following the Emergency Measures Organization on Twitter and Facebook

report significant ice jams or rising water. If you need advice, contact the Emergency Measures Organization at 1-800-561-4034

Flemming says it is also important that New Brunswickers contact their insurance providers to inquire about flood insurance.

"If affordable flood insurance is available to you, you are ineligible for disaster financial assistance related to flooding," said Flemming.

Other partners for the River Watch program include NB Power, watershed groups, federal and provincial governments, and agencies in the United States involved in monitoring and forecasting the water flow in the province's rivers and streams.