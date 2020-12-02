HALIFAX -- Sixteen people have been displaced by overnight flooding in Sussex, N.B.

Heavy rain Tuesday caused a significant rise in water levels on the Kennebecasis River and Trout Brook flowing through Sussex, causing flooding in the area.

The Canadian Red Cross says it has arranged emergency housing for 16 residents from 11 homes, and are also providing temporary food and lodging.

More than 5,100 NB Power customers were in the dark as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, with most located in the Kent, Charlotte Southwest and Acadian Peninsula areas.

The Town of Sussex says, if residents need help, they should call the Town Office at 506-432-4540, unless it is an emergency, in which case they should call 911.