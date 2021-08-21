SAINT JOHN -- Visits have been temporarily suspended at the geriatric unit of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University following a possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Vitalite Health Network issued a release on Saturday, saying that the ban would continue "until further notice" and reminded residents that a previously issued ban on visits to the psychiatric unit remains in effect.

"I think this is a demonstration that we have to be more careful," says Opposition health critic JC D’Amours.

"We cannot afford to put our health care workers more in pressure, they already have their own reality even without COVID."

The Moncton region is where the majority of the active cases in the province are located, prompting a long list of potential exposure notifications.

There are, as of the last report from Public Health, 95 active cases in Zone 1 and 152 in total.

"We have to be careful, looking at the number that’s increasing and I think that’s a wakeup call,” says D’Amours. “I know some people may think it’s not that important but I think it is.”

It’s been three weeks since New Brunswick lifted all of its pandemic-related restrictions and with only a few more weeks left to go until the start of the school year, the province has now released its back-to-school plan.

Jenna Morton, a mom of three children who are all under the age of eligibility for vaccinations, says having these guidelines has relieved some of the anxiety, but she would have liked to see them a little sooner.

“To have the kids more prepared for what’s going to come, and give the teachers more time to present this to the students – but I’m quite happy with where we’ve landed with this plan.”

Erin Eagles has a daughter who is also under 12-years-old and she says she’s feeling cautiously optimistic about the plan.

“[My daughter is] excited to go back, she wants to see her friends. She hopes she can see everybody and not just her class bubble,” says Eagles.

“So she’s excited, we’re vaccinated and we’re trying to do everything that we can to keep her safe.”