New Brunswick beekeeper provides insight to the busy life of a honeybee
Five years ago, local beekeeper Derek Nantel jumped head-first into the life of beekeeping.
“I started with one hive. Quickly fell in love, by the end of that summer I had five hives. Then I met a great fellow that was looking to retire in that same year and by 2021 I had 179 hives,” he said.
It was something that he always hoped to get into and at his latest count, he now has 274 colonies as well as a local beekeeping supply store called “UAHoneyCo Beekeeing Supplies and More,” in Sackville, N.B., that has customers coming from across Atlantic Canada.
“You realize or you find something new every day or every time that you visit the hive or you talk to somebody else that’s in beekeeping. Bees are just so amazing,” he said.
“It’s a growing community. Now that I’m in it, it’s kind of like anything else, when you buy a red car everybody seems to have a red car, but you just notice there’s a lot more people involved than you really think.”
Nantel’s season runs from the first warm day in March until about October.
With thousands of bees to take care of in multiple different locations, they definitely keep him busy, but it’s the bees themselves that have the busiest season of all.
“There’s a medium box which obviously is a little lighter. The bees compact 40-to-45 pounds of honey in those and then there’s what we call a deep box. It’s nine and 5/8th deep, and they can pack 90-to-100 [pounds] depending on the spacing in there,” he said.
Adding, that on average in New Brunswick a hive will produce around 77lbs of honey.
“The fact is without bees, we don’t get the pollination to grow the foods that we need. In order for the bees to make one pound of honey they have to touch 2 million flowers and travel 55,000 miles, it’s really unbelievable,” he said.
Just two months ago, Nantel made new hives at one of his bee yards, and while they aren’t as strong as some of his more established ones, all of the bees are hard at work.
“There are probably 40,000 bees per hive and you get 10,000 of those bees foraging, touching probably 5,000 flowers per day. A lot gets done in the run of a day in a bee hive, that’s for sure,” he said.
While his bees are busy at home, the hives also get rented to local farms to help pollinate the crop, including for blueberries every May, as well as a strawberry u-pick up the street.
“When you have bees in there, it just makes the difference between a handful of what you’re after and a truckload,” he said.
Adding, “We literally have to thank a bee for every third bite of food that we eat.”
As for what’s next for Nantel, he says he plans to keep his number of hives under 300 since it’s a manageable number for him and his family to take care of along with the store.
He also starts harvesting honey in July to try and capture different flavours of honey throughout the entire season.
As for how it feels to finally be living what was once just a dream of his, Nantel says it’s really hard to explain, but he says the bees are good for his wellbeing.
“Beekeeping, it puts you in a sense of peace when you’re with the bees,” he said.
“They don’t tolerate anxiety and stress because if you’re in there with high blood pressure they kick you out.”
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government rejects CN request to intervene in labour dispute ahead of potential lockout, strike
Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon has rejected the Canadian National Railway Company’s request to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute between the company and the union representing railway employees.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Forecast for Ernesto says hurricane will track 'well south' of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track 'well south' of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Lions filmed playing with camera hidden in enclosure
A pride of lions at the Oregon Zoo had a great time playing around with a hidden camera they found in their habitat.
WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads
The World Health Organization on Thursday confirmed that a case of the viral infection mpox in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Marineland ordered to pay $85K after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months
Marineland has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in fines and restitution after it was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
-
Toronto back-to-school fundraiser raises $40K in less than a week, with a little help from 'Pinball'
The Pinball Clemons Foundation has come forward to help a Toronto man who hoped to raise $25,000 for back-to school supplies in his neighbourhood by walking all the way to Niagara Falls, N.Y. while wearing a weighted vest.
-
Man charged after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts at Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts and dresses at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Burlington on multiple occasions this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
-
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
-
1 dead in Thursday morning vehicle rollover near Priddis, Alta.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover Thursday morning south of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
-
Jasper Avenue to close Sunday for largest-ever Edmonton marathon
This year's Edmonton marathon will be the largest in the race's 33-year history.
-
Liquor store employees accused of 5 armed robberies in Fort McMurray
Three people have been arrested and two are wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies in Fort McMurray this spring.
Montreal
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
-
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
Ottawa
-
Watch out for door-to-door sales scams in eastern Ontario: OPP
Police in eastern Ontario are warning about what they call a multi-layered, door-to-door sales scam targeting vulnerable residents in the area.
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
Ottawa's new non-police crisis line begins operating in Centretown today: Here's what you need to know
A pilot project to provide teams of social workers who can respond to mental health and substance use crises begins operating today.
London
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
Barrie
-
Barrie mayor uses Strong Mayor Powers for 1st time over controversial field
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's' faced during his nearly two years in office.
-
Search for missing Barrie boy ends
Police in Barrie have ended their search for a young boy nearly three hours after he was reported missing on Thursday.
-
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Highway 400 in Parry Sound reopens following fatal crash
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say. The highway has reopened, police said Thursday afternoon.
-
Northwestern Ont. police investigating suspicious house fire
Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan are investigating a suspicious residential fire.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Minister and MPP 'disappointed' in land assembly process in Wilmot Township
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga are expressing their disappointment with how a contentious land assembly process has been handled in Wilmot Township.
-
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Windsor
-
Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
-
Two suspects charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Amherstburg
Windsor police have charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats after an investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash near Kingsville
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
University of Winnipeg finds more people potentially impacted by spring cyberattack
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
-
Is there a risk of mpox spreading across Canada? A virologist weighs in
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Human remains discovered near Moose Jaw identified by RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains that were found near Moose Jaw in April.
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
-
Regina food bank opens new location with choice model, a first in Canada
The food bank in Regina has opened a new location using a first-of-its-kind model in Canada that allows clients to select their items.
Saskatoon
-
'Very, very sad': SCYAP closes doors after 23 years of supporting Saskatoon youth
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Soft plastic fishing lures may be leaching into waterways: Sask. study
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
Vancouver
-
Here's why a B.C. tribunal said Taskrabbit is not responsible for damage caused by its 'taskers'
Taskrabbit cannot be held responsible for the cost of repairing thousands of dollars worth of damage allegedly caused by one of its 'taskers,' according to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
Beloved 'The Price is Right' loser Phillip returns to New Westminster
Phillip Fitzpatrick, the retired Arizona man who overbid on a trip to New Westminster on "The Price is Right" and became a local celebrity in the process, is back in the city this week. And this time, he decided to make the trip on his own.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
District gives 'all clear,' rescinds evacuation alert due to Shetland Creek wildfire
An all-clear notice has been given for most residents placed on evacuation alert or forced from their homes in B.C.'s southern Interior due to a wildfire that was sparked more than a month ago.
Kelowna
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.