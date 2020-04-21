HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick again today. It's the seventh day in the last 11 that the province has reported no new cases and the province's total remains at 118.

The province did 311 tests in the last 24 hours after expanding testing guidelines last week and will continue that.

"Until there is an effective vaccine or other form of treatment, we will continue to test for COVID-19 and must remain vigilant," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said at a news conference in Fredericton on Tuesday.

Five people remain in hospital and one of them is in intensive care. 102 people have recovered.

Dr. Russell also announced that the province is setting up a "secure web portal" so that people can check on their test results online.

As of Tuesday, anyone tested at an assesment centre will be given a registration code and can access their result through the MyHealthNB website.

“With this new portal, patients will be able to access their test results faster from the safety of their home,” said Dr. Russell. “The quicker access to test results will relieve some of the stress associated with the testing process and enable those with positive tests to take immediate actions to protect the health of their family and community.” If a person gets a positive test result, the site will provide information on self-isolation and directions on how to prevent further spread of the virus. Dr. Russell said those with positive results will still be contacted directly by Public Health officials, who will monitor the person’s condition.

