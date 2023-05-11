New Brunswick firefighters heading west to help with wildfires in Alberta
The province of New Brunswick is sending 20 firefighters to Alberta to help battle wildfires.
"Once we get an order in from our partners in different provinces we start to organize,” said Roger Collet, wildfire prevention officer. “We bring the crews together from all different parts of the province.”
"Basically the crew is composed of forest rangers, so a lot of them have backgrounds in forestry,” said Jonathan Doucette, forest ranger and crew leader. “GPS, compass plus a lot of fire training, and we also have student fire crews that work for the department.”
For many forest rangers in the wildfire division, this has become routine every wildfire season.
Matthew Ness has gone out west four times before.
"It's a little bit nerve wracking, a little bit of anxiety, said Ness. “But we hope to get out there and help those folks as best we can.”
"It's always fun to go out and help. We don't know exactly where we're going as of now,” said Doucette. “We'll get our assignment when we get to Alberta.”
The minister of natural resources was there to see the crew off.
"We've got a long history of answering that call,” said Mike Holland. “There's many jurisdictions that make New Brunswick one of their first calls not just in the country but around the world. We have history of stepping in when needed and I'm really proud of our wild fire division, they deal with cutting edge technologies, they have some of the best training.”
According to a statement from a spokesperson with the province, there are currently no plans to send Nova Scotia firefighters to Alberta at this time.
They say with the weather being very dry in Nova Scotia right now, and an active wildfire, they would need to have the conditions improve before they would be able to commit support out west.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Toronto
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new fees on pop and juice next month
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
Doug Ford responds to 'terrible tragedy' of OPP officer killed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged a “terrible tragedy” on Thursday after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Calgary
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
-
Police catch dog they say may have attacked people in Mt. Royal and Killarney
Calgary police say they located and apprehended a dog that they believed attacked at least two people Thursday afternoon in the area around Lower Mount Royal.
-
'Everyone loved the garden': Popular Fort Calgary garden taking shape after five-year hiatus
Volunteers have dug up the garden space behind the Fort Calgary museum and are now getting rid of all the weeds in the space after years of neglect.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
-
Cattle seized from Quebec farm that was home to herd that went on the run for months
Quebec's agriculture department says it has seized 38 cattle from the central Quebec farm that was home to a group of fugitive cows that escaped last summer and went on the run for months.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating fight at the end of Game 4
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for Game 5 of the Oilers’ second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
Northern Ontario
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
No injuries as multiple buildings burn in Sudbury’s South End
Fire crews were able to extinguish a South End fire this week in a remote part of Greater Sudbury without any reports of injuries.
London
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Illegal magic mushroom dispensary set to open Friday
Fun Guyz Magic Mushrooms has ten stores throughout Ontario, some of which have already been raided by police and temporarily shut down by local authorities.
Winnipeg
-
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Shots fired during home invasion with four children inside: Manitoba RCMP
Mounties in Norway House have arrested five men and are searching for another suspect after shots were fired during a home invasion with children inside.
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
-
'This has to stop,' PM Trudeau says after shooting of police east of Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing children who may be with 30-year-old woman
RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for two children who were reported missing on Monday.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
Vancouver
-
Here’s what needs to happen for B.C. to send an emergency alert about heat
In the rare instance of an extreme heat emergency in B.C. provincial officials, in coordination with Environment and Climate Change Canada, would send an emergency alert. But significant hot weather criteria would need to be met first.
-
Vancouver changes Empty Homes Tax rules to give retroactive break to developers
A retroactive exemption to Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax will see millions returned to developers whose newly built units were unsold and unoccupied last year.
-
'None of us take it for granted': Organizers reveal lineup of 2023 Vancouver Folk Music Festival
The lineup for the 2023 Vancouver Folk Music Festival was unveiled Thursday, nearly five months after the organizers behind the event warned the city’s summertime staple could be indefinitely cancelled.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Canucks to hold training camp in Victoria this fall
The Vancouver Canucks will hold their fall 2023 training camp in Victoria, the team announced Thursday. The five-day camp will commence on Sept. 21 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
-
BC Ferries adds nearly 100 sailings for May long weekend
BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings to its usual schedule for the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Victoria police seize $515K in contraband cigarettes, cash
Victoria police say they've seized a significant number of contraband cigarettes, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in cash, following a lengthy investigation into the sale of the unregulated items.