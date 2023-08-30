New Brunswick grocery store helps reunite lost stuffed animals with their families
Sandy’s Independent Grocer is a staple in Salisbury New Brunswick when it comes to every day essentials, but if you look closely you’ll see that it’s more than just a grocery store, it also doubles as a temporary soft landing for lost stuffed animals.
“I have grandchildren and I know when they lose their stuffies, it is the end of the world,” said owner and operator, Sandy Cantelo.
“So we always encourage lost and founds or to help somebody out, but we know how much children love their little toys so just to make sure it goes back to its rightful owners.”
On Tuesday afternoon, a small cheetah stuffed animals was found in the grocery store parking lot and brought in for safe keeping.
“If you find somebodies little bear, you can tell that it’s loved, right? That’s the only way I can put it,” said Kim Landry, a cashier at the local store.
“You can tell that somebody’s probably missing it especially when they lug it into the grocery store, right? If they have to take it everywhere they go, then you know that it’s probably special to somebody.”
Landry posted the toy on Facebook earlier Wednesday morning stating “We brought him in from the rain cause someone told us cats don’t like water. We’ll keep him safe until his friend comes back!”
A few short hours later, Stephen Lisson showed up to bring his son’s stuffie home.
“Right now, grateful because my little boy is only two and he missed the little fella,” said Lisson.
Adding, “Normally, I don’t expect to find my kid’s lost toys, because like they say, when it’s lost it’s lost.”
Lisson saw the post on Facebook as soon as it was posted.
“He came in and he showed me the picture on Facebook and he goes ‘do you have this? This belongs to my little boy’ and it was so good knowing he’s going home,” said Cantelo.
It was a reunion that made the entire staff happy on Wednesday morning.
“It’s kind of nice to be able to see who it belonged to and because a lot of the little kids who come in with their parents, you kind of feel like you kind of know them a little bit especially when they’re regulars,” said Landry.
She knows how important stuffed animals are to kids after going through a similar scenario when her daughter was young.
“She lost her little baby stuffie and one of the girls at the diner where she lost it, knew that it was loved and put it away for us so when we went back, when I called they said ‘we knew she was loved, we put her aside,’ so I just feel like the same thing,” said Landry.
Even though the cheetah wasn’t lost for very long, it was a reunion that two-year-old Dawson was excited for, thanks to some helping hands at Sandy’s Independent Grocer.
“I’m just grateful that they do the smallest things, looking out for the smallest things and just making everybody happy,” said Lisson.
While Wednesday brought a happy ending, it wasn’t the first of its kind at Sandy’s, earlier this summer a lost giraffe spent time exploring the shelves.
“Somebody brought him in and said he looked loved, so we put him over on the counter and kind of made a little Facebook post for our village and posted a little thing and he became kind of famous around here,” said Landry.
Cantelo says it’s common practice in the small, tight-knit community of Salisbury.
“You get to know everybody here, small community and it shares and everybody shares the post,” she said.
“We found a cellphone yesterday and, of course, everybody sent it until we got the right owners. It’s just the small town, it’s just great.”
Right now, Sandy’s staff don’t have any lost stuffed animals, but they say they’ll be ready for the next time a stuffie needs to reunite with its child.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy
The Canadian Armed Forces will end its 'inflexible and inhuman' mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
-
This Toronto tenant had no trouble finding a roommate to share his bedroom for more than $1K each. Here's why that's a problem
A Toronto tenant seeking someone to share his bedroom for $1,050 a month was able to fill the vacancy within a matter of days – a high sign of the ongoing affordability “emergency” within Canada ’ s housing market, according to an expert in the field.
Calgary
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
-
Why Alberta researchers are monitoring wastewater for opioids, lethal drugs
A Calgary researcher is flagging the importance of monitoring Alberta's wastewater for the presence of opioids and other lethal drugs, saying it could save lives.
-
Lethbridge council unanimously in favour of motion regarding zoning change to develop social housing facility
The City of Lethbridge moved a step closer to developing 30 new supportive housing units this week.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that it won't put back a downtown statue of Canada's first prime minister that was toppled and beheaded three years ago by protesters.
-
Quebec man who flipped bird to neighbour suing for 'malicious prosecution'
A Quebec man who was acquitted of harassing his next-door neighbour in a dispute over safety, is now suing the Montreal police (SPVM) and the Quebec Crown (DPCP), for what he calls 'malicious prosecution.' The case made headlines in Mach when the judge determined someone the middle finger is a 'God-given' right that belongs to all Canadians.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
Edmonton
-
EPS officer charged with assault after man had nose broken during arrest: ASIRT
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
Northern Ontario
-
Grieving Sudbury parents need help to attend Regina trial of man accused of murdering their son
Grieving parents from Sudbury, Ont., say they are unable to receive support to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering their son in Regina, Sask., in 2021.
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the United States.
-
Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police
A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
-
A 'garden hose' to fight a forest fire: Advocates for London safer-supply drug program fire back at critics
Advocates of so-called ‘safer-supply’ drug programs are firing back. This comes after a national Conservative columnist published an op-ed calling out a pilot program in London, Ont. that provides safer drug options to patients who might otherwise use street-level opioids.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'A sustainable project': Former Winnipeg church converted into apartments
A Winnipeg couple is breathing new life into an old St. Boniface church.
-
LRSD moving board meeting online after police were called at previous event
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is moving its upcoming school trustee meeting online amid ongoing tensions from its last meeting that resulted in police being called and the meeting ending early.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders' criminal trial goes beyond mischief charges
The leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year -- but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers.
-
'We were very happy': Ottawa couple wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Keith and Debra Polachek say they have not made any major plans with their winnings after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaires.
Saskatoon
-
Inspired by crime show he watched in jail, Greg Fertuck claims RCMP officer lied on stand
A man on trial in Saskatoon for murder is claiming a Crown witness lied on the stand.
-
'The car caught on fire': Sask. man takes uncle on epic road trip in a 1930s Ford
A man from Unity, Sask. is wrapping up the trip of a lifetime after taking a nearly century-old car across four U.S. states with his uncle.
-
Prince Albert child, youth psychiatric unit stops accepting patients
The only children and youth psychiatric unit in northern Saskatchewan has paused admissions.
Vancouver
-
Sigh of relief for West Kelowna as wildfire stayed in place overnight
West Kelowna residents were put on edge Tuesday as an evacuation alert was expanded and several firefighters arrived in the area in anticipation of potential increased wildfire behaviour brought on by strong winds.
-
Grizzly bear killed, dumped in Squamish River
A grizzly bear was killed and dumped in the Squamish River earlier this month, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.
-
Rockslide shuts down Okanagan highway, locals take hours-long detour
Okanagan residents who rely on Highway 97 near Summerland are now forced to take detours that are at least three hours long.
Regina
-
Inspired by crime show he watched in jail, Greg Fertuck claims RCMP officer lied on stand
A man on trial in Saskatoon for murder is claiming a Crown witness lied on the stand.
-
Potential lawsuit against Sask.'s school pronoun policy garners national support
Looming legal action against the Saskatchewan government’s pronoun policy has the support of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA).
-
Minor injuries reported for two people in Broad Street rollover
Emergency services are on scene of a rollover in the Highland Park area.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. posts $704M budget surplus, say audited public accounts
An audited public accounting of British Columbia's financial records shows the province posted a surplus of more than $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget year.
-
NEW
NEW | Cowichan Valley teacher suspended after student breaks shoulder blade
A high-school gym teacher in the Cowichan Valley will have his teaching certificate suspended for four days after one of his students broke their shoulder blade while playing a game last year.
-
Man arrested after 4 arson fires in Victoria, Saanich
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with four fires that were deliberately set in Victoria and Saanich this summer.