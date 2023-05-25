New Brunswick guinea pig rescue looks for a lifeline
After helping nearly 600 pigs in the last five years, For the Love of Guinea Pigs Rescue and Sanctuary needs help to keep the rescue doors open.
Surrounded with food, water, friends and most importantly love, Jennifer Maybee’s home is a safe place to land for rescued guinea pigs who are waiting to find their forever home, but right now, they’re facing eviction.
“It’s crushing. It’s very emotionally hard because they have no voice, there is no body to speak for them,” said For the Love of Guinea Pigs Rescue and Sanctuary owner and founder, Jennifer Maybee.
On Tuesday, Maybee received a notice that her home insurance was being dropped. She was told there are too many animals, too many cages and it’s a liability issue.
“They’re giving me until June 4th, so basically midnight on the 3rd, to have it done. So I’m getting less than 2 weeks to figure out how to get the piggies into their own space and find another insurance company,” said Maybee.
CTV News reached out to co-operators insurance and was told in part in a statement that, “the decision to cancel a client's insurance policy is never made easily.
In this case, we became aware that there were significant concerns with the upkeep and maintenance of the premises such that it did not meet our underwriting guidelines anymore.”
Co-operators went on to say that, “in discussing the situation with our client, we did indicate that if they are able to rectify the situation with the premises, we would review the possibility of providing coverage with her in the future.”
Maybee says the only person who has been to her house was a contractor assigned from co-operators, who came to her home for frozen pipes back in February.
She says by the time he arrived, the home had no water for three weeks.
Since launching the rescue five years ago, she says about 600 guinea pigs have come through her door and she’s worried about what will happen if she has to close down.
“What’s going to happen to all of the other guinea pigs? What happens to the ones that are on my waitlist that I won’t be able to help? It’s a scary thought.”
Currently the rescue has a gofundme, and a handful of raffles to try and raise money to help get the pigs a new space.
“If there’s no where for them to go they’re just going to be dumped into parks and god knows where and they’re not, as they’re small animals, but they’re not disposable,” said supporter, Leah Fitzpatrick.
Adding, “it’s defintiely in high demand. A lot of people surrender their animals because either they have allergies or, you know, they feel guilty because their work schedule changed, they don’t get to spend enough time with them or they can’t afford them on their own and we as a community try to work together to support that.”
Since making the announcement Wednesday night, over $1100 has been raised. One of Maybee’s coworkers also offered a small shed, which would help home some of the guinea pigs, but there’s still a lot of expenses in a short period of time.
“The second I think I’m making a little bit of headway, something else comes back and it puts me two steps back so now we’re trying to raise right around $12,000 to get the building that we need, the power to it, the inside finished and cages built and set up inside it, all before the 4th of June,” she said.
In the meantime, Maybee has been reaching out to other insurance companies, but says she really needs to secure them a permanent building. Adding that right now her current insurance provider won’t tell her how many pets are allowed to be inside under their policy.
“Any other insurance company is going to want to come out and do an inspection,” she said.
“If our insurance is dropping us for the animals, is anybody else going to say the same thing?”
Right now there are about 60 guinea pigs in her rescue. She is hoping to raise enough money for two buildings, but at the very least is hoping to move the 30 males into their own building as soon as possible.
Even with the uncertainty that lies ahead, the rescue won’t give up without a fight.
“I don’t think anybody that runs a rescue that faces any type of issues or obstacles would ever change anything,” said Maybee.
“It’s not about us at the end of the day, it’s about being the voice for the ones that don’t have one.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston expected to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs are moving towards re-issuing an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
'Economic reason to be concerned': Toronto's downtown recovery still stalled compared to other cities
In Part 2 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto examines the state of the core post-pandemic—and how it has fared in its attempt to bounce back.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
Calgary
-
Back with a bang! Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks
It looks like Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks after all.
-
'A little bit harsh': Fee increases for residential parking permits not sitting well with Calgarians
Calgarians living in residential parking zones are starting to hear tell of the new pay structure awaiting them when their current permits with the city expire.
-
Calgary's seasonal patios pop back up, bringing 'vibrancy' and 'whimsy'
Calgary will once again see dozens of popup patios throughout the city this summer as eateries expanded their outdoor dining areas – or create new ones altogether.
Montreal
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
-
Quebec provincial police financial crimes unit conduct raid in Kanesatake
Officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) financial crimes unit were in Kanesatake on Thursday morning, conducting a raid and seizure in relation to a fraud investigation allegedly into misappropriation of funds during the pandemic and MCK finances.
Edmonton
-
'This is not Fort Mac, this is not Slave Lake': Chief outlines challenges of rebuilding Fox Lake after wildfire
More than 100 homes and 200 structures have been destroyed by fire in the community of Fox Lake.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
London
-
OEV business owner promised way-finding signs during construction, gets broken promises instead
An Old East Village business owner said he’s losing customers because they can’t get to his store through the heavy construction.
-
Sarnia police experience sticker shock while updating fleet of vehicles
Sarnia police introduced a new addition Thursday morning, a new Chevy Tahoe that has been added to their fleet.
-
One deceased after two-vehicle crash: South Bruce OPP
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County early Thursday afternoon. Highway 9 is closed between Concession 10 and Concession 14 in Carrick Township for the protection of emergency responders on scene.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store
Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
Ottawa
-
Oh my Gee! Ottawa cyclist has sensational rides at Giro d’Italia
Ottawa cyclist Derek Gee says no one is more surprised about his impressive ride at the Giro d’Italia than he is.
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation
Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with tthe killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
-
Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says
Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).
Vancouver
-
Here's how much e-bike buyers in B.C. can get in rebates
Starting June 1, adults in B.C. who buy an e-bike will be eligible to apply for income-based rebates from the provincial government.
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Man caught on camera lighting fire at Richmond, B.C., home
In the video, a suspect can be seen pouring out a flammable liquid on the doorstep of a home on Bryson Place. He looks directly at the camera for a moment, before lighting the liquid on fire and running away.
Regina
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
-
City pausing Lewvan Drive construction for Cathedral Arts Festival and Riders game
People hoping to get out and enjoy the Cathedral Arts Festival Street Fair and the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game on Saturday won’t have to worry about construction on Lewvan Drive.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
RCMP investigating teen's death in Duncan
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.
-
B.C. birders ask province to protect Fairy Creek old-growth to save threatened species
Birders and biologists are banding together to urge the B.C. government to protect ancient forests on southwestern Vancouver Island in a bid to save threatened marbled murrelet nesting sites.