    • New Brunswick issues compliance orders to 10 salvage dealers

    The AIM recycling plant in Moncton, N.B., is seen on Dec. 9, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) The AIM recycling plant in Moncton, N.B., is seen on Dec. 9, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

    New Brunswick has issued compliance orders to 10 salvage dealers across the province following on-site inspections.

    In a Tuesday news release, the government said each of the province’s 87 licensed salvage dealers were assessed in December for hazards that presented high fire of safety risks and 10 had follow-up inspections.

    “We are working with salvage dealers across the province to ensure they are operating within the parameters of the national fire code to reduce the risk of fires and ensure the safety of New Brunswickers,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin.

    The 10 sites that received follow-up inspections and were issued compliance orders are:

    • American Iron and Metal – 400 Carman Ave., Fredericton
    • American Iron and Metal –131 Toombs St., Moncton
    • American Iron and Metal – 65 Recycling St., Saint John (this site does not have the approval to operate)
    • Arm & Sons Tire – 1620 Rte. 11, Alnwick (Barryville district)
    • Brown’s Auto Salvage – 6041 Rte. 10, Grand Lake (Upper Salmon Creek district)
    • Gallant Enterprises – 200 Rossignol Rd., Edmundston
    • Greer’s Mountain Salvage – 32 Timothy Ave., Hanwell
    • Flower’s Salvage – 1554 Rte. 10, Capital Region rural district (Noonan district)
    • Neighborhood Recycling – 1635 Berry Mills Rd., Moncton
    • Simpson Truck & Tractor Parts – 120 Paddy’s Hill Dr., Saint John

    The sites have until Dec. 21 to improve site conditions.

    According to the province, the main focus is on issues associated with the highest risk of fire, such as:

    • pile size
    • barriers intended to prevent the spread of fire
    • access for fire vehicles

    The province says follow-up visits will take place over the coming weeks.

