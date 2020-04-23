HALIFAX -- As New Brunswick continues to flatten the curve, it has decided to lift the 30-day limit on prescription-drug refills.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced at a news conference in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon that the 30-day limit will be lifted unless there is a demonstated shortage of a drug.

The province made the decision to help ease the burden on New Brunswickers who were on fixed incomes and couldn't afford the additional dispensing fees and co-payments.

"Effective tomorrow, we're helping people," Higgs said. “We are taking this action to ensure that our vulnerable population is not put in a position where they have to choose among paying for their medication, buying groceries, or paying their rent.”

The 30-day limit was originally put in place by the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists to guard against drug shortages during the pandemic. The move caused some hardship for people on low and fixed incomes because the pharmacists who sell prescriptions didn't have any leeway.

"It's unfortunate that the pharmacists have been caught in the middle," Higgs said.

He realizes it was a difficult decision, but it received unanimous approval Wednesday night at the all-party cabinet committee meeting.

Higgs said there will also be a "working group" set up with pharmacists to identify those drugs that "could experience a shortage and put in place a 30-day supply limitation if necessary in order to protect the supply," the government said in a news release.

Higgs praised New Brunswick pharmacists for their co-operation and collaboration on the issue.

“During this difficult time, pharmacists have played an important role in our communities as essential front-line workers,” said Higgs. “Our government understands that pharmacists want to ensure residents have the medications they need. We share the same concerns and that is why we will create this working group to keep a close eye on the drug supply, and to identify any anticipated drug shortages.”

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says for the fifth straight day there are no new cases of COVID-19. There were 473 tests processed during last 24 hours. There have been 12,014 tests total and the province's total remains at 118.

"We have thus far succeeded where other jurisdictions have failed," Dr. Russell said. "Our results have been heartening. I am grateful to all of you who have contributed to the success we've had to date.

She cautioned against getting over-confident and said New Brunswickers must continue to keep doing what has been working so far -- despite the sacrifices -- or COVID-19 could begin to spread in New Brunswick.

"It will take advantage of any loopshole that we give it," Dr. Russell said.

Higgs also said the province is preparing to cautiously loosen some restrictions that were put in place by the state of emergency.

"As we move into our recovery phase, I promise you that it will not be as easy as flipping a light switch," Higgs said. "If we move too quickly, all of the effort we've made over the last six weeks will have been wasted."

If there is any sign of COVID-19 gaining a toehold in the province, Higgs said restrictions will be put back into place.