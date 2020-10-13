HALIFAX -- A 51-year-old man has died after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a bear in Napan, N.B.

The RCMP say the collision happened on Weldfield Collette Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the ATV was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The man was from Napan.

No other details about the man or the incident have been released.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.