A 64-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died following a snowmobile crash on Tuesday in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, N.B.

Police say the crash took place just after 10:30 p.m. on a Sentier N.B. Snowmobile trail.

“The man was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries,” the New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. “The crash is believed to have occurred when the snowmobiler left the trail and ended up in a ravine near the river.”

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.