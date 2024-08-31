New Brunswick man dies in collision

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 19-year-old man from Saint-André died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:44 a.m., Saint-Léonard responded to a report that a side-by-side vehicle crashed on Route 255 in Saint-André, New Brunswick.

Police said in a news release they believe the crash occurred when the vehicle went off a cliff and landed in a gravel pit. The driver and sole occupant of the side-by-side died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

Ambulance New Brunswick and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are assisting with the investigation. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is yet to be scheduled.