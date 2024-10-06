New Brunswick musician David Myles prepares to tour latest album, ‘Devil Talking’

New Brunswick singer-songwriter David Myles is set to go on tour after the release of his new album “Devil Talking” in May.

“I really was excited to put these songs into the world because they’re very energetic and they’re fun to play live,” Myles said in an interview with CTV News. Over the summer he got to test drive the music he’ll be touring in November during a festival at the Shore Club in Hubbards, N.S.

“People were moving and dancing and it felt so good,” Myles said. “It’s been a great project to have in the world.”

Post-pandemic project

Myles said if he had a post-pandemic record in him, it’s “Devil Talking” which is all about “partying, getting out of the house and seeing friends.”

“There’s lots of, you know, more introspective tunes, but a lot of the tunes were about kind of, energy and outward energy.”

Myles’ own energy seems to be boundless. From touring through recording, his list of accomplishments continues to grow. This past summer he performed in Paris during the Olympics.

“The Olympic spirit is a real thing and you feel it when you’re there,” Myles said. “It’s really international and it’s really positive and if you love sports like I do, it was a dream.”

Myles said it was difficult to get tickets for Olympic events, but, as always, he was busy working.

“I had to prioritize,” Myles said. “I had some responsibilities.”

It all came down to the love of music

Myles’ love of music started at home. When he was younger, his parents forced him into piano lessons which eventually led to a career. Now that he’s a father, he said he recognizes the greater importance of music.

“I think it leads to a whole bunch of other things,” Myles said. “I actually see it very much like I see athletics. That’s why I like them both. We so often see them at odds but I see it as being like the development of a full person and you don’t know what you’re going to learn by learning one or the other.” He said you learn other skills like listening and cooperation through music education, but it’s important to remember that it’s supposed to be fun.

“More than anything, I want my kids to enjoy it.”

Myles said his kids take piano lessons from a “wonderful teacher,” Linda Sprague, but he didn’t learn to enjoy music until later when he found his way into his school band. After that, he picked up a guitar and started writing songs.

“It all came down to, for me, the love of music.”

Following the muse

Myles said he keeps his career interesting by following his “muse” through all styles of music and lets the energy take him wherever it leads.

“I just feel like my responsibility as an artist is primarily to follow that instinct and work really hard.”

Myles exploration led him to an Opportunity at the University on New Brunswick where he was recently named as a cultural fellow in the technology, management and entrepreneurship program. He is working with Master’s students who are starting technology companies.

“They’ve brought me in to kind of talk about creativity and innovation and imagination,” Myles said. “Their students are incredible and they’re so inspiring for me.”

Mother knows best

Another source of inspiration for Myles is his mother, who is one of his best critics.

“She’ll put every song in order of her preference and then have a little note, and then it changes.”

Myles said his mother comes over every Saturday for pancakes with Post-it notes containing her thoughts on her son’s songs.

“I’m very lucky to have my mom in my corner,” Myles said. “She still shows up with job applications for me though.”

Myles’ tour starts on Nov. 6 in Riverview, N.B. and will take him to destinations throughout the Maritimes where he will be playing songs from his new album and some of his “classics.”

A full list of shows is available online and despite his mother’s employment concerns for her son, many of them are already sold out.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.