New Brunswick pastor apologizes after week in jail over COVID-19 rule breaches

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -

A New Brunswick pastor is free after spending a week in jail and apologizing to the courts for breaches of COVID-19 public health rules.

Philip James Hutchings, the pastor of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, repeatedly apologized in the Court of Queen's Bench on Friday and agreed to sign an undertaking that he understands the health rules and will comply.

Hutchings was found in contempt for not abiding by a consent order signed Oct. 8 requiring congregants to follow health orders such as masking.

Lawyers for the province say Hutchings held a service two days later where people were seen leaving the church without masks and health officials were barred from entering.

The Crown also alleged Hutchings held a service at a secret location that flouted health orders and that he used social media to promote non-compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Hutchings did not comment as he left the courthouse, walking past supporters who waved signs urging people not to comply with the provincial health orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.