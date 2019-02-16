

Stephanie Taylor, THE CANADIAN PRESS





MOOSOMIN, Sask. -- Conservative leaders from across Canada rallied Saturday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bill C-69.

The premiers of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick joined Conservative leader Andrew Scheer on a panel of speakers at the event held to draw attention to legislation that would overhaul how major energy projects are reviewed.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called it "the no more pipelines bill."

"We have a very thorough process that does work. What we need is a federal government that supports our resource industries across this nation," Moe told the crowd of hundreds in southeastern Saskatchewan.

"Unfortunately what we have is a federal government that is pressing forward with Bill C-69."

Scheer vowed that if elected in October, he would repeal Bill C-69, if it passed, but his government's first job would be to scrap the carbon tax.

Before the event, rally organizer Sinclair Harrison said if the bill passes it would be detrimental to future pipeline development.

He also hoped the event would encourage TransCanada Corp. to reapply to build Energy East, a pipeline that would have transported oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to New Brunswick and Quebec.

The company scrapped the $15.7 billion project in 2017.

Energy East would have featured a tank terminal in Moosomin, Sask., near where the rally is taking place.

"We're here to speak for the silent majority that are in favour of pipelines," said Harrison.

There were also plans for additional pipelines to be built further south.

Harrison said the area already sees tax revenue coming in from the existing TransCanada mainline and is reaping the benefits from construction taking place on another nearby pipeline.

"The more pipelines, the better off we are," he said.

"If everyone could see the economic benefit that these construction companies have on the area, it's phenomenal."

Marlene Spear from Langenburg, Sask., attended the rally and believes more pipelines are needed because it is safer than moving oil by rail.

"My son-in-law's actually out today at a train derailment so travelling the oil and gas across our country by train is not necessarily any safer than travelling it though a pipeline."

The rally comes as a truck convoy that started in Red Deer, Alta., is making its way to Ottawa as part of a protest in support of the energy sector.