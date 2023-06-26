New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs delivers the State of the Province address in Fredericton on Thursday March 31, 2022. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray) New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs delivers the State of the Province address in Fredericton on Thursday March 31, 2022. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert

Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.

6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation

With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island