FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's political leaders are in the final stretch heading into Monday's provincial election.

Today, Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs makes an announcement in Florenceville before a swing across northern New Brunswick.

Liberal leader Kevin Vickers campaigns along the east coast before stops in Sussex and Fredericton, while People's Alliance leader Kris Austin is in Doaktown and Tracyville, and the Greens make an education announcement at UNB in Fredericton.

The New Democrats will hold their final news conference of the campaign today in Fredericton.

The leaders wrapped up the last of their televised exchanges last night with a 90-minute roundtable on CTV.

While they discussed health care, leadership and the economy, language was one of the hottest issues of the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.