New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Lutz Street, near Moncton’s downtown area, Monday morning.
Police say, when officers arrived, they located a man who was armed with a weapon.
“The man refused to drop his weapon and would not cooperate with police. One of the responding members discharged their firearm at the man and subsequently arrested him,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release Tuesday.
Police say the man was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
According to the news release, no police officers were injured during the incident.
CTV News reached out to the New Brunswick RCMP several times on Monday to get information on the incident, but phone calls and emails were not returned.
On Tuesday, RCMP spokesperson Hans Ouellette said a news release with details on the shooting was not ready by the end of the day.
Ouellette was asked why police didn’t provide updates on social media.
“There was no immediate threat to the public. It was an isolated incident,” said Ouellette.
He also said the incident didn’t meet the criteria for a public alert.
“At the time, as you can imagine, a lot of things going on, but it was isolated and it was contained,” said Ouellette. “Of course there’s people that will always be asking questions and wondering what’s going on and as soon as we were able to clarify that and put it on a news release we were able to do that.”
Ouellette stressed if there had been any sort of threat the public would have been notified.
The RCMP are not disclosing what type of weapon the man had.
Police will be on the scene at the home on Lutz Street again Tuesday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Cancer incidence dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada, suggesting many cases were missed: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
Toronto
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario water and air quality a concern, auditor general environment report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province's environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remain a concern.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires
Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Montreal
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French.
-
Quebec won't challenge $385,000 awarded to Jean Charest
The Quebec government will not contest the judgment handed down in April that awarded $385,000 to former premier Jean Charest for invasion of privacy. However, Quebec will challenge Jean Charest's request for an additional $715,000 for abuse of process.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Suspended driver near the Sault showed police someone else’s licence
A suspended driver from Sault Ste. Marie tried to elude arrest this week by showing police a valid driver’s licence – that belonged to somebody else.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash north of Aylmer
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line.
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition, police looking for suspect
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Girlfriend of homicide victim testifies on the second day of murder trial
The girlfriend of a Manitoba man killed during an alleged botched robbery has shared details about the last time she saw him alive.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
These 8 Ottawa restaurants are in Canada's top 100
Eight Ottawa restaurants have cracked the annual list of Canada's top 100 restaurants, a slight uptick from last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
-
Saskatoon dumpster arsons put city in 'dangerous position,' fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an arsonist who set fire to 29 recycling and garbage bins in March put the city "in a dangerous position" as resources were stretched thin across Saskatoon.
-
Martensville considers fines for 'unsightly' yards
Overgrown yards, graffiti, and dilapidated buildings could soon cost you in the City of Martensville.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province's northeast will give it the break it needs to assess fires threatening Fort St. John.
-
Get ready to reserve: The 18 B.C. restaurants ranked among the top 100 in Canada
British Columbia is home to 18 of the country’s top 100 restaurants, with all but three located in Vancouver, according to a panel of Canadian culinary judges.
-
Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
-
Sask. RCMP warn public after 2 fatal suspected overdoses
Two suspected fatal overdoses over the weekend have Punnichy and Southey RCMP warning residents about the dangers of illicit drugs.
-
Work begins on $26M repair of Regina International Airport runway
All flights arriving or departing from Regina International Airport this summer will be using a single runway, as a multimillion dollar revitalization project gets underway.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Parksville company wins $544M bid to operate air ambulances in B.C.
B.C.'s air ambulance service is getting a major upgrade with the help of a Vancouver Island company.
-
'Saved my life': Teen cancer survivor inspires blood drive at Saanich school
Teamwork was on full display at Claremont Secondary School in Saanich on Monday, after students teamed up to help save lives by donating blood.