HALIFAX -

Codiac RCMP say the two children who had been the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night have been found.

They were last seen at 11:45 Tuesday morning in Napan, N.B., and New Brunswick RCMP put out an Amber Alert at 10:19 p.m. By 10:45 p.m., they had sent out a tweet saying the three-year-old girl and two-year-old boy had been found.