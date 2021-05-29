HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Along with the new cases, the province announced 60.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine.

This comes days after New Brunswick launched its reopening plan, named “path to green,” which includes a target of having 75 per cent of the province vaccinated for further reopening.

10 NEW CASES

Of Saturday’s 10 new cases, Public Health says five are in the Moncton region (Zone 1). They involve a person under 19, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, and two in their 50s.

Three of the above are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and the other two are under investigation.

Four new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve a person in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 50s. Two are contacts of previous cases, and two are under investigation.

One new case is in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and is a person under the age of 19, related to travel.

There are also several potential public exposure announcements released Saturday, which can be found on the province’s website.

N.B. CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,191 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since Friday, six people have recovered for a total of 2,004.

There have been 43 total deaths from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The active number of cases is now 143. Seven people are hospitalized: six in New Brunswick, which includes two in intensive care. One New Brunswicker is hospitalized out-of-province.

On Friday, 1,655 total tests were conducted in New Brunswick, for 332,735 since the start of the pandemic.

All zones remain at the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s mandatory order.