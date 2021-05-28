SYDNEY, N.S. -- The Canada Games Complex in Sydney has been a busy stop lately and with vaccines opening to people aged 12 and over, the clinic is booked up until at least next Friday.

"It's certainly a feeling of relief and excitement and promise for returning to hopefully what can be some type of normal for us and our family," said Parent Tracey Hilliard, whose two boys, aged 13 and 24 will receive their first shot Saturday.

The province has opened up the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12 years and over but the Moderna vaccine is only open to people aged 18 and over.

The drug maker says its vaccine is safe for younger people, but Health Canada has yet to approve it for those 12 and over.

"They're a little bit on the fence with it only because they don't like getting jabbed in the arm with a needle," Hilliard said. "But they understand the importance of it."

In New Brunswick, more than 8,000 appointments were booked after availability was opened to those aged 12 and older.

The province says to date 11.9 percent of people aged 12 to 19 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"The issue is, as usual, when the government announced people are allowed to book, our phones ring but we don't have any appointments for another week, because we're already booked for another particular week," said Dennis Abud, a pharmacist in Dieppe, N.B.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says there has been a tremendous pickup for this age group in the province.

"We've really seen an interest in the younger population and that certainly was a concern, but we've seen line ups at our facilities," Higgs said. "Now, that could phase out after the initial rush, we hope not because it's crucial we meet the criteria."

In Nova Scotia, the province is hoping to get a first dose to all eligible people who want one by next month.