FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 today in the Edmundston region, which is under a four-day lockdown.

Edmundston deputy mayor Eric Marquis says residents are frustrated with the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, and he's encouraging everyone to get tested.

Premier Blaine Higgs said today there's evidence some people who gathered in the region didn't follow public health rules, adding that the province may have to change the focus of vaccinations in the area.

Health officials imposed "circuit-breaker" restrictions in Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, which border Quebec and Maine, on Thursday after they reported 30 infections across the province.

New Brunswick has 99 active reported cases and four patients in hospital with the disease.

The province has reported a total of 1,559 COVID-19 infections and 30 deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 26, 2021.