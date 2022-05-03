New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Data released in the province's weekly COVID-19 update covers the period between April 24 and 30.
To date, New Brunswick has reported 399 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped since last week.
Currently, there are 81 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of six since the province's last weekly report.
Of those, 10 are in intensive care, a drop of three people over the seven-day period.
The province says, currently, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations for COVID-19, including ICU admissions, decreased to 81 from 86 last week, according to the province's website.
NEW CASES
Health officials say the number of PCR-confirmed cases continues to drop compared to previous weeks.
On Tuesday, New Brunswick identified 1,392 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between April 24 and 30.
The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
- Zone 1 – 436 new cases
- Zone 2 – 280- new cases
- Zone 3 – 265 new cases
- Zone 4 – 114 new cases
- Zone 5 – 37 new cases
- Zone 6 – 172 new cases
- Zone 7 – 88 new cases
New Brunswick also reported 1,142 new cases from rapid test results.
Between April 24 and 30, New Brunswick is reporting an average of 199 new COVID-19 cases per day – down from 284 last week.
VACCINATIONS
To date, 93.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses of vaccine.
Between April 24 and 30:
- 146 more people received a first dose of vaccine
- 233 more people received a second dose of vaccine
- 885 more people received a booster dose of vaccine
COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.
