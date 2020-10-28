HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Eleven previously identified cases are now considered recovered, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 47.

One of the new cases involves an individual in their 70s from the Campbellton region (Zone 5). That case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

The other two cases involve individuals in their 20s from the Fredericton region (Zone 3). Those cases are related to international travel and are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 337 and 284 cases are considered recovered. There have been six deaths in the province.

Four patients are hospitalized, with none in an intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, 100,509 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the province.

Over the weekend, more than 2,400 asymptomatic people in Zone 5 were tested and the results will be ready soon.

Results from the remaining 500 COVID tests from last weekend's mass testing clinics are back and they are all negative.

Zone 5 remains in the Orange phase of recovery, but needs a return to yellow if businesses are hoping to be open in time for the important winter tourism season.

"Being a border town, we do get have border clientele as we would call it and we have a lot from Nova Scotia," said Campbellton Mayor Stephanie Anglehart Paulin.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 93 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 65 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 133 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

Residents in Zone 5 can celebrate Halloween only within their household bubble. Door-to-door collecting, passing out treats, and parties outside of their household bubbles are not permitted.

HALLOWEEN IN YELLOW LEVEL ZONES

Residents in regions at the Yellow level can celebrate Halloween with door-to-door trick-or-treating, provided the following guidelines from public health are followed:

if children go door-to-door, they should avoid contact with anyone in their bubble who is at higher risk for several days following Halloween;

informal indoor and outdoor celebrations are permitted with a maximum of 50 people, but a list of participants must be maintained

any business, organization or group that plans an event, including malls, are required to have an operational plan for any Halloween activities, must keep a list of participants, and must ensure the use of masks in public spaces and ensure that physical distancing is practised.

SANTA CLAUS PARADE CANCELLED

A return to Yellow for the Moncton region wasn’t enough to save the 53rd edition of the Santa Claus parade.

"We thought we had a great plan and we were really excited to move it forward but in the end, with a second wave hitting New Brunswick a little bit it kind of really takes things backwards, said obert Gallant of the parade committee.

Organizers say they are planning for the parade to return next year.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,599 personal and 1,525 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 26 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.8 per cent.