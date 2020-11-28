HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 111 in the province.

The department says all four new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). They involve one person under 19 years old, and three people between the ages of 20 and 29.

The province says all four people are self-isolating, and their cases are under investigation.

Out of 111 active cases, none are in hospital.

To date, there have been 481 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Of that number, New Brunswick Health says 363 have recovered.

Officials say there have been seven total deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

To date, N.B. Health says 122,941 tests have been conducted.